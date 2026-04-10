Is A Refurbished Pixel 8a Worth Buying In 2026?

Unlike getting a pre-owned smartphone from a random buyer on eBay or Facebook Marketplace, there are some obvious benefits of buying a certified refurbished model from Google. The company says its refurbished phone stock primarily includes pre-owned smartphones, probably coming as part of the trade-ins, and phones that have spent long in the company's warehouse as new devices. Each refurbished smartphone passes the company's multi-point inspection, and if there are any hardware issues, those are fixed with genuine parts. The company also claims it has high cosmetic standards as well, so you won't get any visual imperfections on your refurbished phone. The phones are packed in a brand-new box and include a charging cable.

These benefits are what separate a certified Google refurbished Pixel 8a from getting a pre-owned Pixel from anywhere else, and are a reason why the company is charging a noticeable premium over the typical cost (around $250) for a refurbished Pixel 8a in good condition on something like Amazon. It's also what you would need to think about whether you want to get your pre-owned Pixel 8a from Google or somewhere else. You can choose peace of mind by paying a slight premium or take a risk and save a decent chunk of change.

More importantly, Google offers the option to return and access to the company's customer support team in case of any issues. Also, as we mentioned, the refurbished phones get the same one-year warranty in the U.S. as any new Pixel smartphone. Additionally, you don't have to worry about carrier locks. However, it's best to check for that once you receive your phone, as at least one customer has complained online about getting a refurbished Pixel from Google, which was locked to Xfinity Mobile.