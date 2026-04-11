Your Samsung Phone Is Losing A Fun Customization Feature

Although Samsung hasn't explicitly announced the removal of support for custom fonts from One UI, the March security bulletin makes it clear that the company never officially allowed this feature. Instead, it appears to have been a bug in the settings that enabled the installation of custom fonts. "Improper verification of cryptographic signature in Font Settings prior to SMR Mar-2026 Release 1 allows physical attackers to use a custom font. The patch adds proper verification," writes Samsung in the update.

The impact was confirmed on Reddit by zFont 3, which is an app that supplies fonts and emojis for Android phones, and by an XDA Forums member. While Samsung is treating the bug as a security risk, it's unclear if any harm has resulted from it. You can still install and use third-party fonts on your Galaxy phone, but you'll have to get them from the Galaxy Store, which is the company's official marketplace for apps, games, themes, fonts, and more. Unfortunately, it is mostly paid fonts, unlike zFont 3, which is free.