Here's How Much Your Original Nintendo Game Boy Is Worth Today

Nintendo was already revolutionizing the video game industry in the '80s, but it shook things up further with the release of the Game Boy in 1989. The ability to take characters like Mario and Kirby on the go was thoroughly exciting for young gamers. Nintendo then iterated on its debut handheld with the Game Boy Color, which became one of the most legendary gadgets born in the '90s. Together, the first-generation Game Boy systems sold 118.69 million units.

The original Game Boy is a nostalgic piece of pop culture and a coveted collector's item, so how much is it worth today? A complete Game Boy package, including the original handheld, box, and documentation, can go for over $300 today. Even the handheld by itself can sell for around $70 in good condition. If you're fortunate enough to own a brand-new, unopened original Game Boy, you're sitting on something that can go for nearly $2,000 at auction.

Keep in mind that the device's condition greatly affects its value. The original Game Boy has a screen that degrades over time and use, making Game Boy games look worse than you remember. If you spent hundreds of hours playing your Game Boy as a kid, then left it to gather dust in a musty attic, it won't hold as much value. On the other hand, a pristine unit that's been stored in a temperature-controlled environment these past few decades could bring in some serious cash from collectors.