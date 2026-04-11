Here's How Much Your Original Nintendo Game Boy Is Worth Today
Nintendo was already revolutionizing the video game industry in the '80s, but it shook things up further with the release of the Game Boy in 1989. The ability to take characters like Mario and Kirby on the go was thoroughly exciting for young gamers. Nintendo then iterated on its debut handheld with the Game Boy Color, which became one of the most legendary gadgets born in the '90s. Together, the first-generation Game Boy systems sold 118.69 million units.
The original Game Boy is a nostalgic piece of pop culture and a coveted collector's item, so how much is it worth today? A complete Game Boy package, including the original handheld, box, and documentation, can go for over $300 today. Even the handheld by itself can sell for around $70 in good condition. If you're fortunate enough to own a brand-new, unopened original Game Boy, you're sitting on something that can go for nearly $2,000 at auction.
Keep in mind that the device's condition greatly affects its value. The original Game Boy has a screen that degrades over time and use, making Game Boy games look worse than you remember. If you spent hundreds of hours playing your Game Boy as a kid, then left it to gather dust in a musty attic, it won't hold as much value. On the other hand, a pristine unit that's been stored in a temperature-controlled environment these past few decades could bring in some serious cash from collectors.
Original Game Boy games are also worth big money today
The reason the original Nintendo Game Boy is still so beloved is because of its life-changing library of games. "Pokémon Red and Blue" sold 31.37 million units, kickstarting a craze that people are still obsessed with today. While it might seem as though everyone owned a copy of "Pokémon Red" or "Pokémon Blue," many people threw away the original packaging. If you have the complete-in-box copy of either version, you can get well over $300 for it.
"Pokémon" is certainly not the only valuable Game Boy game. "The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening," "Castlevania II: Belmont's Revenge," and "Ninja Gaiden Shadow" are just a few of the games that fall in the $40 to $70 range for the cartridges alone. That price skyrockets up to $200 to $400 if your copy is unopened and complete in the box.
Nowadays, you can turn your phone into a portable gaming console that easily puts the handhelds of old to shame. Emulation even lets you play classic Game Boy games on your phone without paying exorbitant prices at online auctions. Even so, the timeless appreciation of physical media explains why that nostalgic hardware is still worth so much today.