China's Newest Nuclear Submarine Is More Than Just Bigger

The world's largest naval force continues to bolster its fleet, this time adding a new class of nuclear-powered submarine. China has harnessed the world's most advanced dual-purpose shipbuilding industry to rapidly scale the People Liberation Army Navy's (PLAN) fleet of increasingly advanced warships. And while adding its most advanced aircraft carrier since 2012 grabbed headlines, China's submarine program may have just as great an impact on its geopolitical ambitions.

Its improvements could move Beijing closer to building a nuclear submarine fleet comparable to those deployed by the U.S. and Russia. Historically, China's submarine fleet has lagged behind its rivals in both capabilities and numbers, fielding mostly noisy, diesel-electric tactical submarines. However, improvements to the Bohai shipyard have been shockingly effective. Now, Beijing outpaces Washington in submarine production. Still, China's previous ships have paled in comparison to modern American subs.

First reported by Naval News in early February 2026, satellite imagery has given Western observers a glimpse at PLAN's most advanced nuclear submarine yet. Dubbed the Type 095, the submarine is thought to be an upgrade over China's previous classes of subs, namely the Type 093B and Type 094. Although little is known about Beijing's highly secretive submarine procurement pipeline, with details about the Type 095's missile system, torpedo arrangement, and sonar capabilities extremely limited, experts believe that the larger, more capable warship could constitute China's first true challenge to the U.S.'s subsurface dominance. Likely empowered by improved hydrodynamic shaping techniques, the submarine will feature a more voluminous hull, improved acoustics, larger subsystems, and a quieter propulsion system.