Your T-Mobile Plan Might Save You From Netflix's Price Hike
In March 2026, Netflix quietly increased prices for all subscriptions, marking its second price hike in 14 months. Subscribers will have to pay one or two dollars more than the previous prices, depending on their plan. However, there is some good news here for mobile subscribers who are taking advantage of T-Mobile's Netflix on Us promotion. They will not have to pay extra for the ad-based Netflix subscription tier, despite the price hike. T-Mobile will continue to offer the Standard with ads Netflix subscription at no cost to the subscribers who qualify for the Netflix on Us deal. T-Mobile customers who upgrade to an ad-free Netflix tier will have to pay the new prices soon.
Netflix's Standard with ads tier costs $8.99/month, $1/month more than the previous price. The Standard and Premium subscriptions cost $19.99/month and $26.99/month, respectively — $2/month more than before. Also, it costs $1/month more than before to add extra members to Netflix plans: $7.99/month (with ads) and $9.99/month without ads. T-Mobile updated the support page for the Netflix on Us deal to notify subscribers that Netflix's new plan prices will go into effect starting in May 2026. The Netflix on Us benefit will continue to be available on eligible plans, which will protect users who are on the ad-based plan from the price hike. However, T-Mobile says that the subscribers who upgraded to a Standard or Premium Netflix subscription will get an updated price in May.
How much will T-Mobile subscribers pay for Netflix?
There's more good news for consumers who aren't subscribed to T-Mobile, but are considering switching to the carrier. T-Mobile's plan comparison page indicates that the Netflix on Us deal remains in place for eligible plans, including Experience Beyond, Experience More, and others. That means T-Mobile won't retire the perk for new customers, despite the price hike.
For existing subscribers, T-Mobile is covering the extra $1/month for the ad-based Netflix subscription, which means T-Mobile customers who choose the Netflix Standard with ads plan will save $8.99/month after the next billing cycle. However, T-Mobile will not offer upgraders the same $8.99/month discount for the more expensive Standard or Premium subscriptions. T-Mobile subscribers will have to pay $13/month for the Standard plan or $20/month for the Premium tier. In each case, T-Mobile is covering $6.99/month on behalf of the user. That's still a better deal than buying an ad-free subscription directly from Netflix. Customers who aren't happy with the new Netflix price hikes can downgrade to a cheaper offer, no matter where they get their Netflix subscription from.
T-Mobile isn't the only carrier adjusting prices for the streaming bundles offered with cellular plans. Verizon offers a Netflix and HBO Max (with ads) bundle for $10/month that will see a price hike to $13/month starting May. Verizon customers who take advantage of the carrier's streaming deal still get to save about $7/month compared to subscribing to Netflix and HBO Max separately. Put differently, existing T-Mobile subscribers who move to Verizon can consider this streaming bundle as a replacement for their current Netflix and HBO Max subscription setup.