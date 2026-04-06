Your T-Mobile Plan Might Save You From Netflix's Price Hike

In March 2026, Netflix quietly increased prices for all subscriptions, marking its second price hike in 14 months. Subscribers will have to pay one or two dollars more than the previous prices, depending on their plan. However, there is some good news here for mobile subscribers who are taking advantage of T-Mobile's Netflix on Us promotion. They will not have to pay extra for the ad-based Netflix subscription tier, despite the price hike. T-Mobile will continue to offer the Standard with ads Netflix subscription at no cost to the subscribers who qualify for the Netflix on Us deal. T-Mobile customers who upgrade to an ad-free Netflix tier will have to pay the new prices soon.

Netflix's Standard with ads tier costs $8.99/month, $1/month more than the previous price. The Standard and Premium subscriptions cost $19.99/month and $26.99/month, respectively — $2/month more than before. Also, it costs $1/month more than before to add extra members to Netflix plans: $7.99/month (with ads) and $9.99/month without ads. T-Mobile updated the support page for the Netflix on Us deal to notify subscribers that Netflix's new plan prices will go into effect starting in May 2026. The Netflix on Us benefit will continue to be available on eligible plans, which will protect users who are on the ad-based plan from the price hike. However, T-Mobile says that the subscribers who upgraded to a Standard or Premium Netflix subscription will get an updated price in May.