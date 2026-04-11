Getting Headaches When Using Noise Cancelling Headphones? This Might Be Why

Noise-cancelling headphones are great for blocking out background noise so you can focus on what you want without distraction. However, many have experienced some level of discomfort while using them, regardless of whether they're using budget or high-end noise-canceling headphones. You might notice pressure in your ears, similar to the feeling of being on a plane or underwater, which can cause a headache in severe cases.

To understand why this happens, you probably need to understand how noise-canceling headphones work. There are two types: active noise cancellation (ANC) and passive noise cancellation. The latter simply muffles sound by being over or inside the ears, while ANC uses two microphones to detect and counter low-frequency sounds with opposing signals. These cancel one another out, resulting in that calm and quiet sensation when you first put the headphones on.

That pressure you feel when using ANC headphones is not actually happening in your ears; it's literally all in your head. Essentially, your brain expects the ambient sounds it's used to — like the hum of the room or the sound of cars going by — so it interprets the silence as pressure. Fortunately, that means ANC pressure isn't something you just have to live with.