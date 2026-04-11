Is The Samsung Galaxy S24 Worth Buying In 2026

Samsung recently released the new Galaxy S26 lineup to much fanfare. With improvements to the processor and a more cohesive look between the three flagship models, the biggest feature of this generation is the privacy display available on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, if you're planning to upgrade your old Android phone, or even an old iPhone from a few generations ago, is it still worth the price, or could the Galaxy S24 be a better option? Long story short, the Galaxy S24 is still an incredible device for usage in 2026, and Samsung will still update it for five more years, at least. The Galaxy S24 Ultra also has an advantage over the S25 Ultra and S26 Ultra, as it's the last model to feature a Bluetooth S-Pen.

Overall, it's safe to assume that, for many consumers, the Galaxy S24 is still worth buying in 2026, much the same as an iPhone 15 is worth owning even with the release of the iPhone 17. While users might miss a few whistles and bells, the bigger picture of the device remains the same, and it all depends on what you're looking for in a phone nowadays. If you care about having the latest features, then the S26 is the right option, but if you're looking for a premium, yet more budget-friendly experience, then the S24 can give the S26 a run for its money.