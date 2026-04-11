Is The Samsung Galaxy S24 Worth Buying In 2026
Samsung recently released the new Galaxy S26 lineup to much fanfare. With improvements to the processor and a more cohesive look between the three flagship models, the biggest feature of this generation is the privacy display available on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. However, if you're planning to upgrade your old Android phone, or even an old iPhone from a few generations ago, is it still worth the price, or could the Galaxy S24 be a better option? Long story short, the Galaxy S24 is still an incredible device for usage in 2026, and Samsung will still update it for five more years, at least. The Galaxy S24 Ultra also has an advantage over the S25 Ultra and S26 Ultra, as it's the last model to feature a Bluetooth S-Pen.
Overall, it's safe to assume that, for many consumers, the Galaxy S24 is still worth buying in 2026, much the same as an iPhone 15 is worth owning even with the release of the iPhone 17. While users might miss a few whistles and bells, the bigger picture of the device remains the same, and it all depends on what you're looking for in a phone nowadays. If you care about having the latest features, then the S26 is the right option, but if you're looking for a premium, yet more budget-friendly experience, then the S24 can give the S26 a run for its money.
Comparing the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S26
When comparing the two generations of Galaxy phones, released two years apart, the upgrades have been mostly incremental. For example, the display size increased slightly from the Galaxy S24 to the Galaxy S26 , from 6.2 inches to 6.3 inches. Meanwhile, the peak brightness, which helps users see the display better in the sun, hasn't changed much at all.
Internally, there are more interesting changes, as the S24 starts with 8 GB of RAM, while the standard on the S26 is 12 GB, which makes multitasking and AI features more reliable in the long term. The S24 also starts at 128 GB of storage, which is still alright in 2026, but newer options start at 256 GB. As for the cameras, the biggest visible difference is a better resolution for ultrawide shots on the S26, which delivers 50 megapixels, up from 12 megapixels on the S24. But with upgraded image-processing software and a beefier processor (Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5), the S26 will most likely deliver better overall performance.
In terms of day-to-day experience, this could translate into smoother heavy multitasking, better gaming stability, and faster AI features. Still, that doesn't mean the S24 is slow or can't handle heavy usage. The main difference is that the S26 does it better, especially the S26 Ultra with its new vapor chamber cooling system, but the improvements aren't so life-changing that it would be out of the question for users to consider buying the S24.
Most Galaxy S24 users are still happy with the phone
If you go to Reddit and social media, you'll see that real customers are more than happy with their Galaxy S24 phones, even in 2026. One user says, for example, that they bought the S24 at launch, then skipped the upgrade to S25 because the S24 is such a workhorse. Still, one common issue is how the S24 processes images. One user pointed out that the camera is OK for social media, but not much else, and suggested that an iPhone might be a better choice for shutterbugs. That said, other customers say that it's possible to get better shots by using the company's Pro Mode.
These comments show that the Galaxy S24 is still a great phone, and as with any other tech product, it's also important to take a look at your budget. Having the latest and greatest is a lot of fun and can give you access to new features. So, if the S26 is in your budget, it's an awesome phone. If not, the S24 is still a solid, reliable device, too. And if you compare the Galaxy S25 and the S24, and they look too similar, then go for the best offer you can find. Also, choosing a flagship model from a couple of years ago can still be more interesting — and often a better choice — than getting a newer midlevel phone, as you get a premium product with overall better specs.