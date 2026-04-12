Don't Wait To Buy A New Tablet - Here's Why

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The tech industry is in a strange place right now, where mid-generation devices that would usually be going down in price are actually doing the opposite. Some companies let customers know in advance when costs are about to go up — like Sony announcing the PlayStation 5's price hike — giving people a chance to pick up devices at a lower price before they're forced to pay more or can no longer afford them. However, other companies have quietly raised their prices overnight. Lenovo recently did just that for its popular lineup of tablets, and there's reason to believe other tablet manufacturers could soon follow suit, making now a great time to buy one if you've been on the fence.

The Lenovo situation is a wake-up call because the price hikes were rather jarring, with increases ranging from $30 to $70. For instance, the Lenovo Tab One went from $149.99 to $179.99, the Lenovo Tab Plus went from $299.99 to $329.99, and the Lenovo Yoga Tab went from $549.99 to $619.99. You might be taking a wait-and-see approach, hoping this is a short-term response to some volatile market situation — namely, the ongoing chip shortage. Surely at some point, Android tablets will go back to their original prices, right? Unfortunately, industry analysis indicates the price hikes are just beginning.