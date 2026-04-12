China Is Building A Massive 'Floating Island' That Can Study The Deep Sea In Any Weather

China has begun construction on the world's largest mobile research platform that will bridge the gap between simulated testing in a lab and real ocean conditions. The open-ocean "floating island" can quickly mobilize and deploy to new areas with different testing conditions. Engineers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University designed the research facility with twin semi-submersible hulls that will allow researchers to work in varied environmental conditions while remaining at sea for long periods.

The platform will be used to test mining systems such as drills and deep-sea robots. With China's robotics industry rapidly expanding, the platform could help accelerate the development of underwater autonomous systems, even large ones. It will be able to handle equipment weighing up to 110 tons and can support testing at depths of 32,800 feet (10,000 meters). Compare that to the ocean's deepest point, the Mariana Trench at 36,000 feet (11,000 meters), and it can explore just about anywhere in the ocean.

The project's applications aren't limited to oil and mining research. It can be used for typhoon forecasting, offer insight into marine ecosystems, and even help scientists search for clues about the origins of life like elusive subatomic particles a mile below the ocean floor.