The NFC Reader On The Back Of Your Smartphone Isn't Just For Tap-To-Pay

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Near Field Communication (NFC) is a data-exchanging technology that enables wireless waves to be transmitted between two components: the active one, which is your device, the one sending the data, and a passive one, like an NFC sticker or a smart poster, all done via electromagnetic field induction. You'll see this technology in action when you tap the back of your phone to a terminal to pay for something with a contactless payment method, like Apple Pay. It can also be used to enable and use digital transit passes, such as those for your local public transportation system.

The primary weakness of NFC, which is also why it's typically considered a safer transmission approach, is that the wireless signal is relatively short. So you really need to be close (in touching distance) for it to work. Moreover, you can set a condition that scanning the tag only works by unlocking your phone via a "Require device unlock for NFC" option for additional security (this option is OEM dependent).

But if distance is a factor and you don't have access to your phone, then you're going to have trouble taking advantage of features like reading tags or sharing your Wi-Fi credentials through this feature. These are nifty features, but they're not the only things the NFC reader embedded in your phone can do. It turns out there are three modes in which NFC operates: card emulation mode, reader and writer mode, and peer-to-peer mode.