10 Money-Saving Smart Home Automations That Do All The Work For You

While the sci-fi dream of a butler robot that does household chores for you is not yet a reality, there are many household tasks that you can actually automate with smart devices. Smart homes are not a new concept, but what started as a complicated DIY ecosystem has now become a practical framework with dozens of useful options. Not to mention standalone smart automatons that make your life easier without requiring a whole smart home setup.

Not that the proper smart home setup is particularly difficult anymore, either. All you need is Wi-Fi and a smart hub device. And just like that, you can start adding smart devices throughout your house and control them with voice commands or your smartphone. The best part is that you can set things up to work automatically, based on a fixed schedule or even in response to sensor data.

There are two main reasons for investing in smart home devices: comfort and cost savings. The comfort is easy to understand. Having some of your repetitive daily tasks handled by a machine frees up a lot of time and removes the headache of keeping track of them yourself. As for the cost savings, they come from efficiency. Smart devices can turn themselves on and off exactly when required, instead of running until a person remembers to switch them off. And some can use sensors to even decide where to act, giving even better efficiency.