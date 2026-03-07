Your Pets Will Thank You For These 4 Gadgets From Costco
Pet tech is a growing category as pet owners (parents?) seek out ways to automate otherwise mundane or time-consuming tasks, and keep their pets comfortable, fed, and hydrated, as well as safe. Costco has a selection of pet tech items that, while not massive in comparison to other categories and cool Costco gadgets, is growing. Ranging from smart collars to automatic feeders, water fountains, and litter boxes, there's a lot from which to choose based on your needs and those of the pet.
Whether it's a gift for a birthday or another special occasion for a pet owner, or you want to surprise your own furry friend (and make your life easier), Costco likely has what you're looking for. Many items are only available online, but with delivery, you can have them shipped right to your door. Then, watch as your pet curiously sniffs and explores to learn what this cool new gadget is, getting excited when they realize it's for them.
Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Collar
If you're concerned about your dog running off, a smart dog collar like the Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Collar is a good choice. While it can't tell you what your dog is thinking, it does provide live GPS tracking so you know where it's going. Set virtual fences, and Lost Dog Mode triggers if the dog leaves an approved vicinity. The battery lasts up to three months and recharges on the wireless charging base.
It works much like a smartwatch for humans as well, using AI to provide advanced health insights to confirm that your furry friend is getting the activity, rest, food, hydration, and sleep they need. It even tracks barking. Along with the dedicated app, you can sync it with your Apple Watch to view your dog's stats along with your own.
A membership is required, but you get 14 months free with purchase. It comes in sizes from extra-small up to extra-large, fitting many dog sizes. Tug-resistant up to 500 pounds, even big dogs won't be able to pull it away, though it's easy for you to remove as needed. It also meets an IP68 water-resistant rating, so it can be submerged to a limited depth for a limited duration of time and is protected against dust. The additional IP66K rating means it can also withstand water projected from three meters away, so sprinkler or hose fun won't damage it. Buyers love the easy setup and use, accurate GPS tracking, and handy stats.
Catit Pixi Fountain
Cats are independent creatures by nature, which is why pet owners aren't so hesitant about leaving them on their own all day, even overnight or for a weekend, as long as a sitter can check in. But you might worry about whether or not they're getting enough hydration, especially in drier, hotter climates and seasons. The Catit Pixi Fountain is a great solution that keeps the clean water flowing, literally.
Set it up using the detachable pump, and it runs silently so it won't disturb you, or your kitty (or kitties). They can lap up as much water as they need using the raised feeding dish (it comes with a removable stainless steel one as well), and you can set the flow as needed, from calm to a stream with no spout or a bubbling top.
There's an LED indicator to let you know when the water level is low or when the reservoir needs emptying, and you don't have to worry about the quality of the water as a trio of filters clean it of debris, odors, and impurities. It even softens tap water. Costco shoppers love this pet fountain, calling it cute. The shallow drinking surface is appreciated as well, especially for cats who do not like to stick their head down low into a bowl.
PetSafe FlexFeed Automatic Pet Feeder Bundle
For ensuring your pet is fed while you're not home, and especially for diet management, the PetSafe FlexFeed Automatic Pet Feeder Bundle can make it easy. Rather than use a motion detector to automate food dispensing from an analog machine, you can schedule up to eight meals or snacks daily, and the machine will drop them into the bowl based on a timer. It can hold up to eight cups and has 15 portion settings, ideal to ensure healthy portion control for overeating cats or dogs that need to stick to a strict diet. The stainless-steel bowl can be removed, and it's dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
As a bundle, you get 12 food saver pouches, which should last a year, one month per pouch. These are placed in the hopper and are designed to help absorb moisture, which will keep the food dry and fresher for longer. You can buy replacements after the first year. Buyers love that this feeder plugs into power and doesn't require Wi-Fi connectivity. A bonus is that it includes a battery backup option in the event of a surge or power outage.
Litter-Robot 4 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box
One of the most unsavory aspects of owning a cat is having to clean the litter. The Litter-Robot 4 Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, a previous-gen model from the Litter-Robot 5 Pro, simplifies the process. It uses litter-sifting technology and helps neutralize odors with the OdorTrap Packs (it comes with six) and a sealed waste drawer, 25 liners included. It's also designed to help reduce litter tracking and dust, as well as giving you real-time monitoring of waste and litter levels
Suitable for households with multiple cats, the litter box can accommodate up to four weighing at least three pounds for the automatic mode. It even tracks their weight and activity in the companion app. Keep on top of stats to ensure they're having healthy bowel movements and are properly hydrated. It won't startle your kitties or disrupt your day, as it's designed to operate quietly. I
It virtually takes over most duties (no pun intended) because all you have to do is add litter as needed, it'll even advise you when it's running low. Almost 1,000 Costco buyers give this automatic cat litter box a perfect five-star rating, loving that they no longer have to check and clean the litter box daily and how effective it is at eliminating the pungent cat litter odors that cat owners know all too well.
Methodology
We chose these items based on customer reviews from the Costco website — each product receiving at least four stars — and reputable brands in the pet tech business that have been making pet tech products for years.