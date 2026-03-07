Your Pets Will Thank You For These 4 Gadgets From Costco

If you're concerned about your dog running off, a smart dog collar like the Fi Series 3+ Smart Dog Collar is a good choice. While it can't tell you what your dog is thinking, it does provide live GPS tracking so you know where it's going. Set virtual fences, and Lost Dog Mode triggers if the dog leaves an approved vicinity. The battery lasts up to three months and recharges on the wireless charging base.

It works much like a smartwatch for humans as well, using AI to provide advanced health insights to confirm that your furry friend is getting the activity, rest, food, hydration, and sleep they need. It even tracks barking. Along with the dedicated app, you can sync it with your Apple Watch to view your dog's stats along with your own.

A membership is required, but you get 14 months free with purchase. It comes in sizes from extra-small up to extra-large, fitting many dog sizes. Tug-resistant up to 500 pounds, even big dogs won't be able to pull it away, though it's easy for you to remove as needed. It also meets an IP68 water-resistant rating, so it can be submerged to a limited depth for a limited duration of time and is protected against dust. The additional IP66K rating means it can also withstand water projected from three meters away, so sprinkler or hose fun won't damage it. Buyers love the easy setup and use, accurate GPS tracking, and handy stats.