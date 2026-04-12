5 Of The Most Reliable Budget PCs You Can Buy In 2026
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Looking for a reliable budget PC is largely about buying something that fits your specific needs rather than a high-end powerhouse. For instance, if you need a modern workstation for everyday tasks, such as web browsing, office apps, and multitasking, you don't need to spend more than $800. Just don't expect to rely on it for heavy productivity workflows, especially if they involve advanced design software like Photoshop or Blender. If you're looking for a budget gaming PC to play the latest games, you might spend about $1,000 to $1,200. However, this will be an entry-level gaming PC that might not run AAA games at high settings. It will also become outdated in a few years, requiring a substantial upgrade, especially if you buy it at the end of a hardware generation.
But once you've formed realistic expectations, several options open up to you. It used to be the case that building your own PC was cheaper, therapeutic, and the best way to match everything to your exact needs. However, with the ongoing chip shortage that has made the price of RAM skyrocket, getting a prebuilt PC can be cheaper than building one from scratch. Luckily, Acer, Dell, and even Apple have prebuilt PCs that can carry you through the day without cutting too many corners or requiring you to spend thousands of dollars.
Acer Aspire TC-1775-UR11
If you're someone, particularly a student, looking for a good all-rounder that doesn't require much setup, then the Acer Aspire TC-1775-UR11 might just serve you well. This mini tower costs $599.99 and packs a 14th Gen Intel Core i5-14400 under the hood that can comfortably run multitasking-heavy workflows. You can open dozens of browser tabs while also running Microsoft 365 apps and still expect it to be snappy and responsive. When you consider that it's coupled with integrated Intel UHD Graphics 730, you can get away with some light gaming when you need to take a break — something like "Minecraft" and "Stardew Valley."
For the RAM, the TC-1775-UR11 comes with 8GB of RAM. If you find that the PC is becoming sluggish after opening too many apps and tabs, you can upgrade to 16GB, which is the recommended minimum for modern workflows. Just be mindful of the ongoing chip shortage that has made RAM prices skyrocket, making the future of owning your own computer look bleak. For storage, it has a 512GB SSD, which provides fast load times and responsiveness for productivity apps and browsers.
The TC-1775-UR11 shines in the connectivity department. It supports Wi-Fi 6E, which extends Wi-Fi 6 with improved speeds, more bandwidth, and lower latency, and has a port at the back for Gigabit Ethernet. It also supports Bluetooth 5.3, and it has enough USB-C and USB-A ports to have all the accessories you need for a modern workflow.
Apple Mac Mini M4
The Apple Mac Mini M4, which costs $599, came out in 2024 with an ultra-compact design and solid performance. At the time, the Mac Mini M4 was to budget PCs what the MacBook Neo is to budget laptops – something that provides a lot of value without making too many compromises. It can handle moderate creative work, such as photo editing in Lightroom, video editing in Final Cut Pro, and music production in Logic Pro.
Although it's from 2024, its M4 chip can still hold its own against demanding apps thanks to its 10-core CPU and GPU, as well as 16GB of RAM. It also has a 16-core neural engine that allows you to create AI-powered workflows through Apple Intelligence, enhancing productivity. This mini PC is capable of tiding you over while waiting for the M5 version that is rumored to be coming out later in 2026.
All this is packed into a five-by-five-inch box that won't take up too much space on your desk. On the front, it has two USB-C ports and a headphone jack, while the back features an HDMI and Ethernet port. There are also three USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports on the back that let you take advantage of bidirectional 40Gbps bandwidth, making data transfer and using multiple 4K displays (up to three) smoother. If you are an iPhone user, your computer and phone can integrate much better with features like AirPlay, AirDrop, iMessage, and universal copy-and-paste.
Geekom A6 Mini
If you prefer your mini PC to be Windows-based instead of macOS, the Geekom A6 Mini is a good alternative to the Mac Mini M4, with a starting price of $649. It comes with a Ryzen 7 6800H chip and AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics that can handle some moderate creative work in apps like Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, and Blender. However, the M4 outperforms it — sometimes significantly — in various benchmarks, especially in performance and gaming. This is understandable since the AMD Radeon 680M came out in 2022, while the M4 is from 2024, meaning it has more modern architecture.
Even so, the Geekom A6 Mini has 16GB of RAM and a generous 1TB NVMe SSD. These ensure multi-app workflows don't slow down the system, making it suitable for professionals who need a good portable business machine that isn't a laptop. While it has six USB ports in total, the standout is the USB 4 port since it offers similar performance to Thunderbolt 4, meaning it allows for fast data transfer and supports high-resolution displays. As for networking, it has Wi-Fi 6E and has a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port that can support Gigabit+ and Multi-Gigabit internet.
Dell 24 All-in-One (EC24250)
Buying towers and mini PCs means you also need to buy a monitor, keyboard, mouse, and a couple of cables on top of everything else. An all-in-one desktop takes some of that pressure off by integrating the PC and monitor into one unit. Some even come with a wireless keyboard and mouse, so you don't have to go hunting for those peripherals. Such is the case for the Dell 24 All-in-One (EC24250), which starts at $769.99 and also comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home Edition.
It has an FHD IPS display, which offers good color accuracy, wide viewing angles, and more consistent visuals. It's a great display for movies and design work, but using the Intel Core 3 processor and 8GB of RAM inside the EC24250 for gaming might be a stretch. However, it should be able to handle light computing needs, including office and school work, browsing, streaming videos, and cropping or filtering photos. It also has dual Bluetooth speakers and Dolby Atmos spatial sound that should be good enough for listening to music or voice chats.
Furthermore, the EC24250 comes with one year of onsite service. If the computer breaks during normal use, professionals from Dell will come to you and fix it. This can bring peace of mind because all-in-one computers are notorious for being hard to fix, but if you take good care of them, they can last you years.
CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme
For gamers looking for a mid-range gaming PC that will last them through the current hardware generation, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme, starting at $1,399, is a solid pick. The biggest priority when picking a gaming PC is the GPU, and this PC packs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060. It's a mid-range GPU capable of delivering over 100FPS gaming for titles like "Cyberpunk 2077," "Avowed," and "God of War: Ragnarok" at 1080p with DLSS on. At high settings, the frame rate can dip below 60FPS, with the biggest limiting factor being its 8GB of VRAM. But still, its performance is considered better than current console GPUs in some scenarios; particularly when not trying to squeeze out every ounce of graphical fidelity.
Besides the solid entry-level GPU, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme has an Intel Core Ultra 5 225F processor, with a maximum clock speed of 4.9GHz, which helps with achieving and sustaining the high frame rates. Additionally, you get 32GB of RAM that should be enough for comfortable gaming sessions. Furthermore, you get a 2TB NVMe SSD, meaning you'll be able to fit several major titles on it. While it's pre-built, the GPU, CPU, RAM, and SSD are fully upgradable, allowing it to extend its lifespan once the included components become outdated.
How we picked the most reliable PCs of 2026
One of the biggest factors we considered when picking reliable budget PCs was looking for devices that can last the next three to five years without lagging. Key components were a modern, mid-range CPU (anything that is not more than five years old), at least 8GB of RAM, and at least 512GB of SSD. In terms of gaming, we looked for a PC with a good mid-range to entry-level dedicated GPU, but for those who just want to do office work or browse, we figured an integrated, entry-level GPU would suffice.
As for the budget, we considered $400 to $800 to be a good price range for PCs that will be used for everyday tasks. For gaming PCs, we considered a price range of $800 to $1,500 since these usually have better baseline graphical capabilities, motherboards, and upgradability. For all these PCs, we scoured the internet to find places where you can get them cheaper, which included third-party reseller sites like Amazon and Costco.