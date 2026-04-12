5 Of The Most Reliable Budget PCs You Can Buy In 2026

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Looking for a reliable budget PC is largely about buying something that fits your specific needs rather than a high-end powerhouse. For instance, if you need a modern workstation for everyday tasks, such as web browsing, office apps, and multitasking, you don't need to spend more than $800. Just don't expect to rely on it for heavy productivity workflows, especially if they involve advanced design software like Photoshop or Blender. If you're looking for a budget gaming PC to play the latest games, you might spend about $1,000 to $1,200. However, this will be an entry-level gaming PC that might not run AAA games at high settings. It will also become outdated in a few years, requiring a substantial upgrade, especially if you buy it at the end of a hardware generation.

But once you've formed realistic expectations, several options open up to you. It used to be the case that building your own PC was cheaper, therapeutic, and the best way to match everything to your exact needs. However, with the ongoing chip shortage that has made the price of RAM skyrocket, getting a prebuilt PC can be cheaper than building one from scratch. Luckily, Acer, Dell, and even Apple have prebuilt PCs that can carry you through the day without cutting too many corners or requiring you to spend thousands of dollars.