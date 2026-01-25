You May Not Actually Own Your Next Computer - Here's Why

Back in 2024, during an interview with the New York Times, the Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos, called the computing industry a thing of the past. According to him, the traditional computer, as we know it, is obsolete in the modern world. And that's not due to a single groundbreaking new technology, but because of how we access information. To illustrate this, Bezos invoked a historical metaphor. He recalled how he once visited an old brewery that had to build its own power generator back when public electric grids didn't exist. Just as those custom-built electric generators disappeared from history, Bezos argued that the same fate awaits computers. They would be replaced by shared, subscription-style computing in the cloud.

Bezos continued to explain that it makes no sense for everyone to own and maintain their own hardware. Especially in modern days, when cloud-based computing like Amazon Web Services can be bought "off the grid". His words, "That's not going to last... You're going to buy compute off the grid", resonated strongly in the tech community. And it's resonating even more today amid rising hardware costs and memory chip shortages.

Bezos didn't explicitly target commercial computer users in his original interview, but many started interpreting his remark as hints at a future where owning a PC might be less common. With music, video, and gaming moving from ownership to rental models, is it that hard to imagine computing would transition too? In fact, with cloud gaming, virtual desktops, and streaming computing already emerging, the transition is happening whether we admit it or not. It's the access, and not ownership, that will define the next era of personal technology.