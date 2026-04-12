This One Setting Could Be Killing Your Router's Internet Speed - Here's How To Fix It

If your internet feels slow even on a high-speed plan, it could be the router's channel selection that is to blame. Routers are typically configured for auto channel selection, which is the most convenient option. That's because it simplifies things for the end user. But if you don't mind the extra effort for improved internet speed, manually configuring channels is the smarter choice.

For the unversed, your router's frequency bands (2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, or 6 GHz) are divided into channels. For instance, on the 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi band, there are only 11 usable channels in North America. Of these, only three, 1, 6, and 11, don't overlap. The remaining channels overlap and deliver slower speeds. With auto channel selection, the router automatically assigns a channel after quickly scanning the airwaves for the one with the least interference.

Theoretically, this should work, but it often doesn't. That's because the initial scan doesn't always reveal the true picture. There could be other Wi-Fi networks around using the same channels, which can lead to interference. Similarly, many household appliances interfere with your Wi-Fi because they also operate in the same frequency range. These include microwaves, smart home devices, and baby monitors. So, if this interference starts after the initial scan, your router won't automatically switch channels, leading to slower internet speeds.