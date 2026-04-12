What That Purple Dot On Your MacBook Screen Is Trying To Tell You

Apple has been in the computer business for a minute, and we're willing to bet the company will be around for years to come. The first version of macOS arrived in 2001, becoming Apple's signature operating system for laptops like the MacBook Pro and desktop hardware like the iMac. As macOS continues to evolve, users are often treated to new features and settings, even if it's something as simple as a purple indicator dot hanging out near the Control Center icon. Speaking of which, what does that purple dot mean anyway?

Introduced with macOS Sonoma in late 2023, the purple dot is a privacy indicator. When you see it, it means that an application is recording system audio or recording your screen. Features like FaceTime and screen sharing — as well as videoconferencing tools like Zoom and Microsoft Teams — may cause the purple dot to appear. Fortunately, there's no reason for concern, as long as you granted these apps permission to record and monitor.

The purple dot is actually part of a small family of Control Center indicators. There are two other colored dots: orange signals that your Mac's microphone is in use, and green lets you know your Mac's camera is active. There's also an arrow icon to indicate that your location is being used. You may be able to click the Control Center icon to see what apps are using your system audio, mic, cam, or location (displayed below the Control Center icon).