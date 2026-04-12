USB-C Vs. 3.5mm – Which Port Delivers Better Audio Quality?

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Take a walk around, and you'll probably see a bunch of people with wireless headphones, especially AirPods and Marshall's Major V. Even as smartphones have pretty much phased out wired earbuds, there's an ongoing trend that wired headphones are making a comeback. But when you go the wired route, you have to choose between a traditional 3.5mm headphone jack or the newer USB-C port, which raises the question: which is superior? Ask almost any audiophile, and the answer is going to be a digital connection paired with a high-quality external Digital-to-Analogue converter (DAC), usually through a USB-C adapter or device where you plug in your regular 3.5mm headphones.

However, the answer has little to do with the port and more to do with the DAC. After all, a 3.5mm jack relies entirely on the device's internal audio hardware, including its DAC and amplifier, while USB-C typically sends the audio as a digital signal without converting it, leaving that job to an external DAC, whether that's in a dongle (adapter), or built into the headphones themselves. This means USB-C can enable better audio setups, with cleaner sound, more power, and less distortion, but only if the external hardware is actually good.

For most people using standard headphones or bundled adapters, the difference is small enough that it's not worth overthinking. That being said, understanding the differences between analog and digital audio can help you choose what is better depending on your setup and what you prioritize.