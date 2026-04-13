How To Deep Clean Your Silicone Phone Case

Your phone case is designed to protect your device, but that means it's subjected to the brunt of abuse, including exposure to dirt, grime, and nastiness. Cases, like phones, are also breeding grounds for bacteria, so if you want to keep it looking fresh and clean, you'll need to maintain it properly. But how do you clean dirt, oils, stains, and other general grossness off a silicone case? Believe it or not, it's fairly easy.

First, it's important to know what you shouldn't use. Avoid harsh cleaning chemicals, abrasive tools, extreme heat, and solvents (such as acetone or aerosol sprays). They'll damage the case, either by weakening the case or discoloring it. Instead, use mild dish soap, warm water, and a soft-bristled toothbrush.

Start by removing the case from your phone and let it soak in water for a minute. Then, mix in a few drops of the mild soap and gently scrub the case. For any stubborn stains, you can use a smidge of baking soda on the brush with more gentle scrubs. When you're done, dry the case with a microfiber or soft cloth making sure to remove all moisture and soap residue. If your case has a MagSafe component, use the same cleaning process listed above but avoid direct scrubbing to the magnet or ring areas.