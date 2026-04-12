Did The Terrashroom Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 16

"Shark Tank" viewers know that the products presented on the show are in different stages of development and release. Some, like Gunnar Glasses, have already seen some success and are looking for the Sharks' help to expand their businesses. Then there are companies that are still in the early stages and haven't shipped any product yet, like the Amber Phone Charging Station.

Terrashroom, which appeared on Season 16, Episode 4 of "Shark Tank," is a product that falls into the latter category. Founder Jared Steele came to the Sharks asking for $175,000 for 2.5% equity in his innovative mushroom growing chamber, which he claimed had reached 6,500 paid customers (with more than 20,000 on an email waitlist) and made $780,000 in revenue over the first year and a half.

Though the Sharks seemed interested in Terrashroom at first, most backed out after learning that Steele had yet to ship any product. Only Kevin O'Leary stayed in, offering the money in exchange for 15% of the company — much to the frustration of fellow Shark Lori Greiner, who even tried to talk him out of the offer. However, as soon as Steele tried to counter with 5%, Mr. Wonderful immediately backed out, leaving Terrashroom without a deal.