Kindle Cases With This Simple Feature Make A Huge Difference For Reading
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A Kindle can offer plenty of benefits to a bibliophile. For starters, a reader can store literally thousands of titles in a single device, taking up monumentally less space than physical books would. In addition, even if a user already has a tablet through which they can access the Kindle app and other such e-reader apps, a Kindle may still be a worthwhile investment. One reason is that there's evidence to suggest reading on a Kindle is better for a person's eyes than reading from a tablet screen. A Kindle can also offer an even more comfortable reading experience with the right case. Although numerous options are available, a Kindle case with a hand strap may be particularly useful.
Consider the example of this CoBak Kindle case, available on Amazon. Along with attractive features like a waterproof leather exterior, it comes with a strap that's the perfect size and position for a user's hand. This seemingly simple feature can transform the Kindle reading experience by keeping the user connected to the reader and further mimicking the experience of reading an actual book.
A Kindle case with a strap makes reading much more comfortable
Don't underestimate the value a hand strap can add to a Kindle case. Reddit users, for example, often discuss the apparently common problem of trying to find a way to comfortably hold their devices without causing unwanted joint pain or similar discomfort. Some users resort to adding pop sockets to their Kindle cases, but this is often unnecessary if a Kindle's case already has a hand strap to serve this purpose.
If actually holding your e-reader is not your goal, the CoBak case discussed above also comes with a kickstand to prop a Kindle up. Pair this with a remote that can turn a Kindle's pages for a user, and a user can enjoy an almost entirely hands-free Kindle experience. Paper books may have their appeal, but they certainly can't turn their own pages. Someone who appreciates the convenience of a Kindle but misses the nostalgic comfort of reading from a traditional book might just need to upgrade their case and Kindle-adjacent gadgets to address their issues. A case with a strap — plus other goodies — lets you have the best of both worlds.