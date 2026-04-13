South Korea's Solar Trees Are Doing Much More Than Generating Electricity

Solar power is considered one of the most promising routes to green energy, thanks to the sun's almost inexhaustible power output. However, adopting it can be difficult, especially if you're trying to do it in any large form. That's because solar panels traditionally take up a lot of space, and you need to make sure they have ample exposure to the sun, or else they won't generate a good amount of power. In places like South Korea, the act of removing large swaths of trees has become somewhat commonplace as solar installations have expanded, but a new type of solar installation called a solar tree could help mitigate this and do more than just generate energy; it could also help save the forests.

According to a new study published in Scientific Reports, setting up traditional solar installations typically eliminates roughly 98% of forest coverage. However, a new design which features panels attached to tall poles that can be blended into the forest canopies could help mitigate this exponentially, leading to a preservation of 99% of the forest cover while still providing an equal capacity for power generation. The new method has been tested both through simulations that used 3D geospatial information, as well as physical test conditions where actual versions of the solar trees were placed in forests located along the South Korean coast.