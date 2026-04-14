Not Hours, Not Minutes: China's New 3D Printing Method Takes Less Than A Second

3D printing isn't just a DIY option for hobbyists who want to make useful home gadgets or their own action figures. As a recent study published in Nature points out, 3D printing can have applications in fields ranging from structural mechanics to pharmaceuticals (and plenty of others in between). That study also concedes that various 3D printing methods have demonstrated limitations, often involving slow print speeds. The study's authors, a team of researchers with China's Tsinghua University, describe a new method they've developed that can get print times down to a mere second.

They've named the method "digital incoherent synthesis of holographic light fields," or DISH. This innovation represents a solution to a problem that has stopped an otherwise useful 3D printing method — volumetric 3D printing — from delivering on its full potential. The paper's authors explain how volumetric 3D printing has shown promise as a means of reducing the time it takes to print certain items. This process involves using "controlled 3D light distributions generated by light patterns from different angles" to print entire 3D objects at once, without the layering process that other methods require.

However, this method has traditionally required the rotation of a sample to optimize the finished product's detail and resolution. The DISH method solves the problems inherent to this requirement. With the DISH approach, the team behind the study has been able to 3D print "millimeter-scale" objects in literally less than one second.