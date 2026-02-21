5 Cool 3D Printing Projects You Should Try This Weekend

It's amazing how quickly an idea or file can turn into something tangible thanks to FDM and resin 3D printers. There are some brilliant community models available for free (not for commercial use), and a weekend is plenty of time to print and finish a project without headaches. They're available on some of the best websites for free 3D printing projects, such as Thingiverse and Makerworld.

The Bluey Cookie Cutter and Stamp by a Thingiverse user is a two-part design, a stamp for the details and a cutter to form a cookie, keeping design and cutting into two easy steps for a fun snack to make with the family. Users can print with standard PLA filament, which is reliable to use in light use cases such as this, and it doesn't require any supports, making it a quick and easy project. Weekends should be about baking after all.

Whilst there are more cookie cutters, such as "Tom" from "Tom and Jerry" and a couple of Valentine's Day-themed projects available, you can also find a "Merchant License" from some Patreon users to gain access to designs that you can use professionally. A quick Thingiverse search brings up hundreds of different designs, from "Among Us" to "Batman," users are spoiled for choice. Best of all, this enables the family to get involved and pick their favorite design. The Dark Knight needs snacks while defending Gotham at the end of the day.