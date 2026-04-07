iOS Just Got Another Google App Before Android, And It Could Change The Way You Write

Despite owning its own mobile operating system, Google occasionally releases new apps on iPhone before Android. The latest one is called Google AI Edge Eloquent, which is available as a free download on iPhone. The "AI" in the name makes Google's decision somewhat puzzling, considering that Google currently has an advantage over Apple when it comes to AI tools available to users on mobile devices. Gemini outperforms Siri, and Google's Pixel phones often offer exclusive AI features before other Android phones. But rather than pushing Google AI Edge Eloquent to Pixel 10 phones before other Android devices, Google quietly launched the app in Apple's App Store.

Google AI Edge Eloquent turns dictation into polished text, and it's an app that might change how people write. Google positions it as a "premium AI voice dictation without subscription" app. Eloquent lets you dictate your thoughts to your iPhone, just like other dictation apps available on the device. But rather than just printing the raw text, complete with your speech patterns, including pauses and the "uhms" and "ahs" that are part of regular speech, Eloquent uses on-device AI to process the text into various formats, cleaning up your dictations and turning it into "clean, accurate prose," as Google explains in Eloquent's App Store listing.

Eloquent can be used to turn voice memos into copy, whether it's messages, emails, or longer text. The AI doesn't generate text following a prompt; it just transforms your raw output into the text you may have written with a keyboard. The process can be faster than writing on the iPhone or editing voice notes taken with other apps. Eloquent could also be a solution for taking notes in a meeting or class, though Google doesn't mention these uses.