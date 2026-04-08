The 2 Biggest Upgrades To The AirPods Max 2 That Early Adopters Are Loving

Apple announced the AirPods Max 2 in late March, surprising most folks with an unexpected launch. With the same design as the original model released in 2020, anyone can confuse the new generation with the USB-C version released a year ago. However, there are two main upgrades that are making early adopters really happy about these headphones: Better ANC and improved sound quality.

As an owner of the original AirPods Max, I'm still undecided whether to upgrade. After all, the high price point makes these headphones almost as expensive as an iPhone 17e or MacBook Neo. Truth be told, both of these products can be a lot more useful for that price.

Even though these new headphones feel a bit of a bittersweet upgrade since they maintain the same design, early adopters say the upgraded ANC and sound improvements are noticeable. If you never owned AirPods Max, or you're planning to make the switch from the original model to the second-generation, then these early customer testimonials can help you decide.