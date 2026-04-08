The 2 Biggest Upgrades To The AirPods Max 2 That Early Adopters Are Loving
Apple announced the AirPods Max 2 in late March, surprising most folks with an unexpected launch. With the same design as the original model released in 2020, anyone can confuse the new generation with the USB-C version released a year ago. However, there are two main upgrades that are making early adopters really happy about these headphones: Better ANC and improved sound quality.
As an owner of the original AirPods Max, I'm still undecided whether to upgrade. After all, the high price point makes these headphones almost as expensive as an iPhone 17e or MacBook Neo. Truth be told, both of these products can be a lot more useful for that price.
Even though these new headphones feel a bit of a bittersweet upgrade since they maintain the same design, early adopters say the upgraded ANC and sound improvements are noticeable. If you never owned AirPods Max, or you're planning to make the switch from the original model to the second-generation, then these early customer testimonials can help you decide.
The AirPods Max 2 looks the same, but just on the outside
Apple says that the AirPods Max 2 has 1.5x better Active Noise Cancelling than the previous generation. Early adopters are helping us understand what difference it makes in the real world. Redditor GoatBaaa0, for example, claimed that they feel a 20% improvement over the previous AirPods Max. While the listening experience might be the same (which is very good), they said there is a noticeable difference when listening to podcasts.
Redditor Dense-Bee-2884 said that the AirPods Max 2 sounds similar to the original model, but Apple has given a boost to the mids and lows, thanks to the H2 chip. Some other users say Apple did a really good job in making different instruments of a song more recognizable, which means the company was able to mix the best of what it learned from the AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3, but with an over-ear design.
On a different thread, several users also praise the improved ANC and sound quality. These changes, despite the same design language, were possible thanks to Apple's H2 chip. Unlike the company's earbuds, Apple adds one H2 chip to each earcup, making these headphones even better for sound quality. Besides that, Apple has also added all of the important features from the AirPods Pro 3, like Live Translation, head gestures, etc.
There's something else you should consider, though
While the AirPods Max 2 sounds better, and users will even be able to enjoy lossless and ultra low latency audio capabilities via the USB-C port, it's important to note that Apple continues to sell the "same" headphones, for the same premium price, and no external changes, meaning that if you had issues with AirPods Max being uncomfortable to wear for longer periods, this new model will also be the same. Personally, I never had a discomfort issue with these headphones, but I did see my headband cushion degrade over the years, and even parts of its plastic started to peel off. Knowing that Apple kept the same design, I also know that, with time, the same issues will start to appear, and I'm not sure I want to deal with them again — especially at that price.
On the other hand, it's unclear if Apple will ever give these headphones a complete revamp. After all, if it kept the same "refreshed" colors from a year ago, and the same design for the past six, customers might have to wait up to a decade to maybe get a proper upgrade. Besides that, these headphones maintain the same controversial carrying case, which means it's not ideal for long travels or when you don't have enough space in your backpack. Finally, this very expensive product doesn't have any unique features to support the premium price, while the AirPods Pro 3, for example, even gets a heart rate sensor.