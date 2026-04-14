You Can Now 3D Print A Proper Gaming Mouse Grip For Your Nintendo Switch 2

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One of the niftiest features of the Nintendo Switch 2 and it's Joy-Con controllers is that you can use the controller as a mouse, allowing finer control over certain parts of video games. This is especially useful for players digging into Nintendo games like "Pokopia" as it provides more precision when using some of Ditto's moves, like Rock Smash to destroy blocks — or place them when building structures. However, if you want to take things to the next level and make the Switch 2's mouse setup easier to use, you can buy accessories like the Mumba Mouse Grip.

It transforms your Joy-Con 2 into a more traditional mouse configuration, allowing for a more ergonomic and comfortable way of using it. At $26.99 for a two-pack (which includes a left- and right-handed option), this Switch upgrade has garnered an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon. But if you don't want to pay for it and already have a 3D printer, there are other options. Like a 3D printing project on Maker World that allows you to create your own Switch 2 mouse grip.