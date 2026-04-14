You Can Now 3D Print A Proper Gaming Mouse Grip For Your Nintendo Switch 2
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One of the niftiest features of the Nintendo Switch 2 and it's Joy-Con controllers is that you can use the controller as a mouse, allowing finer control over certain parts of video games. This is especially useful for players digging into Nintendo games like "Pokopia" as it provides more precision when using some of Ditto's moves, like Rock Smash to destroy blocks — or place them when building structures. However, if you want to take things to the next level and make the Switch 2's mouse setup easier to use, you can buy accessories like the Mumba Mouse Grip.
It transforms your Joy-Con 2 into a more traditional mouse configuration, allowing for a more ergonomic and comfortable way of using it. At $26.99 for a two-pack (which includes a left- and right-handed option), this Switch upgrade has garnered an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon. But if you don't want to pay for it and already have a 3D printer, there are other options. Like a 3D printing project on Maker World that allows you to create your own Switch 2 mouse grip.
3D print your own Joy-Con mouse grip
The design was created and shared by user rewolf on Maker World, making it an ideal 3D printing project for saving money. The latest design has over 600 ratings and an average rating of 4.9 stars along with over 14,000 thousand downloads and almost 10,000 prints registered. Users note that it fits the Joy-Con perfectly and feels good in the hand.
The creator also stays on top of issues that might pop up, with one user pointing out that the adapter was a little tight around certain buttons. This led to an updated version, which addressed those issues, within 24 hours. As for how it compares to the Mumba Mouse Grip, rewolf's 3D printing project features a similar setup, allowing you to pop the Joy-Con directly into the holder so that it works more like a traditional mouse. It's an ergonomically friendly design and side-by-side, you probably wouldn't see much difference in how they work.
The author of the project does recommend printing it vertically, to avoid any roughness on the bottom, and adding dot-style mouse feet to help it move more smoothly — something that the Mumba device offers out of the box. Considering how well designed this Nintendo switch gadget appears to be, it seems to be anything but a 3D printer project that'll waste your time.