Here's When Samsung's Galaxy S26 Will Stop Getting Software Updates

While the promised seven years of updates for both the OS and security seem enticing, it isn't always practical. Hardware degrades over time, thanks to thermal stress on its components, which can happen just by charging your phone. Plus, the chipset will be nowhere near as efficient and compatible with new firmware as it is halfway through its lifecycle. So you'll be limited by the hardware, and there's no guarantee that it will perform as well with software services.

However, this does not necessarily mean that gaining long-term software support is a bad thing. You can choose when to upgrade (or if it's necessary) — just this time, your current device will last longer, so you're not pressured to do so immediately. If you're patient enough, Samsung has a decent trade-in program that lets you trade in an older Samsung flagship for a new one during the best time to trade in: launch events.

Though it wasn't always like this; Samsung wasn't always this generous with updates, and the cadence of releases wasn't always consistent. Before the new policy, Samsung only supported around four major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates, and it was even fewer for its mid-range devices. Before 2020, Samsung had planned only two major updates in a three-year span, which is measly compared to what it does today.