4 USB-C Adapters That Will Make Your Ports Way More Useful

Laptops are getting slimmer and smaller. One of the ways they are accomplishing this is by removing all the ports that used to be found on most machines, with many now relying solely on USB-C. Where a variety of laptops once had HDMI ports for sending video out to a television or monitor, they now rely on USB-C for the same purpose.

But you don't have to buy a specialty cable to connect your USB-C laptop to an HDMI display. Since you probably already have a couple of HDMI cables lying around, the Anker USB-C to HDMI Adapter is a more economical choice. This little device plugs into the USB-C port of a laptop and gives you a full-sized HDMI port for connecting to a display. It works with most devices, and it's compatible with Thunderbolt 3 ports.

The adapter supports a number of resolutions all the way up to 4K at 60 Hz, depending on your device. You'll be able to easily share or mirror your display without having to bring a dedicated cable with you at all times. You can simply take any HDMI cable, plug it into the adapter, and you'll be ready to work on your project, give your presentation, or just share video content with friends and family.