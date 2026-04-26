5 Reasons I Chose Android Over iPhone As A Power User

It's impossible to compare iOS and Android without talking about customization overall. While the need for this has dwindled somewhat over the past few years, depending on who you ask, the sheer amount of customization that Android phones offer compared to iPhones is almost overwhelming.

Don't get me wrong, iOS has made leaps and bounds of improvement in its customization features, even offering users the ability to change how their icons look with the release of iOS 18. But those basic customization options are nothing compared to the deeper features integrated in Android. Not only can you install entirely different launchers — these four user-recommended launchers are a good place to start — but you can also customize the default applications you use for your phone dialer, text messaging, browser, and even your default digital assistant. iOS does offer some of these capabilities, but many of them, like changing your default messaging and calling apps, are only available in specific regions like the European Union.

Android also gives you far more home screen customizability, with the ability to install entirely new themes, icon packs, and, depending on which launcher you're using, even the ability to create your own custom widgets to showcase things like weather, accessory battery levels, and more. As a power user, being able to fully customize how my Android phone looks changes how I interact with it, making it much easier to pick it up and do everything I need it to do.