China Just Allegedly Suffered The Biggest Hack In The Country's History

A hacker has allegedly obtained a massive trove of data from a Chinese supercomputer, including sensitive documents from the defense department. As reported by CNN, the state-run National Supercomputing Center (NSCC) in Tianjin is believed to have been breached by a group going by FlamingChina, who posted a sample of the stolen data on Telegram on February 6. None of this has been independently verified by journalists or acknowledged by the Chinese government, but cybersecurity experts who have reviewed the samples — which include documents marked Secret and missile schematics — say it appears genuine.

FlamingChina claims the data includes over 10 petabytes (that's 10,000 TB) of "research across various fields including aerospace engineering, military research, bioinformatics, fusion simulation and more" from organizations like the Aviation Industry Corporation of China, the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, and the National University of Defense Technology. Experts say the hacker is offering part of the data for thousands of dollars and full access for hundreds of thousands, all to be paid in cryptocurrency.

Given the kind of information involved, the stolen data will likely interest China's adversaries. As cybersecurity expert Marc Hofer pointed out, only government intelligence agencies are likely to have the resources to sort through that much information to find useful secrets. On the other hand, cybersecurity consultant Dakota Cary questioned the value of the data, speculating that interested governments could already have the intel in question.