New iPhone Update Fixes Annoying iCloud Bug

A couple of weeks after Apple released iOS 26.4 to iPhone users, the company is now making iOS 26.4.1 available. With this version, Apple is fixing an annoying bug that was preventing users from syncing iCloud data, including apps like Apple Passwords. While Apple has been vague about this software update, 9to5Mac discovered a thread on the Apple Developer Forums that reveals iOS 26.4.1 fixes the iCloud Sync issue.

This thread was created after iOS 26.4 was released. One developer said that making changes to a document on a Mac didn't trigger the same file on the iPhone to be updated. After this complaint, one Apple Worldwide Developer Relations suggested fixing the issue through macOS, as the app might have failed to export data to CloudKit. However, as more users reported the same issue, Apple started taking the reports very seriously, which led to this update.

With iOS 26.4.1, the same Apple employee posted in the threads asking whether these users could update to iOS 26.4.1 to see if the problem was resolved. Replies from users report that everything works perfectly now.