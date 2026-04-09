New iPhone Update Fixes Annoying iCloud Bug
A couple of weeks after Apple released iOS 26.4 to iPhone users, the company is now making iOS 26.4.1 available. With this version, Apple is fixing an annoying bug that was preventing users from syncing iCloud data, including apps like Apple Passwords. While Apple has been vague about this software update, 9to5Mac discovered a thread on the Apple Developer Forums that reveals iOS 26.4.1 fixes the iCloud Sync issue.
This thread was created after iOS 26.4 was released. One developer said that making changes to a document on a Mac didn't trigger the same file on the iPhone to be updated. After this complaint, one Apple Worldwide Developer Relations suggested fixing the issue through macOS, as the app might have failed to export data to CloudKit. However, as more users reported the same issue, Apple started taking the reports very seriously, which led to this update.
With iOS 26.4.1, the same Apple employee posted in the threads asking whether these users could update to iOS 26.4.1 to see if the problem was resolved. Replies from users report that everything works perfectly now.
iOS 26.5 beta users don't have to worry about this bug
If you're running iOS 26.5 beta 1, you don't need to worry about this iCloud Sync bug as long as you've installed the latest revised version. While Apple is still in the early days of the new iOS 26.5 beta cycle, it has seeded a new version of the first beta to address the iCloud app sync issue.
While we wait for Apple to announce the new Siri powered by a Google Gemini model, iOS 26.5 looks like a small update. So far, it's adding end-to-end encryption for RCS and setting up ads on Apple Maps in the U.S. and Canada, allowing businesses to place ads in search results and a new "Suggested Places" section in the app.
Last but not least, Apple is working to offer forward notifications on third-party smartwatches in Europe in accordance with the Digital Markets Act legislation. With this update, Apple will also expand answering notifications, Live Activities, and AirPods-like pairing to third-party smartwatches and headphones.
Here's what else iOS 26.4.1 offers if you're still running an outdated version
If you're still running iOS 26.3 or an older version, there are several reasons to update. Not only does it fix this annoying bug with iOS 26.4, but it also carries all the improvements introduced with the iPhone's latest software update. For example, Apple Music added five new functions, including an updated look for albums and playlists, an Upcoming Concerts tab, a redesigned Profile section, the ability to add a song to more than one playlist at a time, and Playlist Playground, which uses Apple Intelligence to help you create new playlists.
Apple Podcasts got some upgrades, too, introducing a new HTTP Live Streaming technology that improves video quality for viewers. It also added new monetization opportunities for creators. iOS 26.4 brings eight new emojis, including a gender-neutral option for the ballet dancer and skin tone modifiers for people wrestling and dancers with bunny ears. The highlight of this small batch is the distorted face emoji, which has already proven to be really popular.
The company also added some under-the-hood improvements, like the ability to identify a song even when you don't have an internet connection, new widgets for Apple's Ambient Music, and a few other Liquid Glass tweaks that improve readability.