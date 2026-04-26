Why There's Simply No Need For A Fitbit Anymore

Fitbit has been synonymous with fitness tracking since it was founded in 2007, the same year that Apple released its first iPhone. The company has adapted many times over the past two decades as wearable technology advanced and more manufacturers have entered the space. Competitors, including Garmin, Apple, Samsung, Oura, and others, have eroded Fitbit's market share, though its devices remain popular with both reviewers and consumers.

Ironically, what could be Fitbit's downfall is its own parent company. In 2021, Google acquired Fitbit and years later, appears to be sunsetting the brand. The company has not confirmed this, but its actions or lack thereof speak volumes. Aside from the kid-oriented Fitbit Ace LTE 2024, Google hasn't released a Fitbit since the Charge 6 in 2023. That's a long time in tech years. So, what's going on?

Google hasn't officially made any announcements about the future of Fitbit, but it has discussed its plans with some tech outlets. It told TechRadar that it plans to release more Fitbits in 2026 but offered no specific details about timing or what will be announced. The company also told some outlets that it was discontinuing the Sense and Versa lines.