Why This California City Is Giving Its Residents Free Ring Doorbell Cameras
If you live in Milpitas, California, you'll soon be able to get a free doorbell camera as part of a new neighborhood safety initiative. In an April 2 community update, the town announced that the city council had unanimously approved the Home Security Camera Program, which it says was "designed to enhance neighborhood safety and strengthen our partnership with the community."
While there are no details yet on when cameras will be available or what brand they will be, the town promises they will be comparable to Ring cameras and available without a monthly subscription fee. It also expects to provide between 350 and 500 cameras with the $60,000 grant, which will be distributed by the Milpitas Police Department.
Ring and similar products have become incredibly popular for home security, so a program like this makes sense given Milpitas' high crime rate. According to NeighborhoodScout, the town, which borders San Jose and is in the middle of Silicon Valley, has a particularly high crime rate, receiving just 6/100 on the site's safety index.
Property-related offenses like robbery, burglary, and vehicle theft account for most of the crime, with the town's theft rate nearly double the national average. With statistics like these, it's understandable why Milpitas residents would be interested in a program like this, but it is important for potential users to understand exactly what they are signing up for.
Milpitas, CA program is closely tied to law enforcement
Milpitas isn't the first town to offer free home security devices to residents. About 30 miles north, the town of San Leandro implemented a similar program that allowed residents to get either an outdoor or doorbell camera while supplies lasted, with cameras being available from last summer until at least January of this year.
However, Milpitas' program comes at a time when Ring and other products like it are facing increased criticism. Earlier this year, Ring had to cancel a partnership with Flock Safety after a Super Bowl commercial showcased AI features promoted as helping to find lost pets. The ad sparked concerns about how that footage could be used by law enforcement, including ICE.
According to Milpitas' assistant police chief, the department cannot access residential footage without permission, a result of the town choosing a Ring camera alternative over the name brand. Still, that hasn't stopped privacy experts from voicing their concerns. Consumer protection expert Chris Hoofnagle of UC Berkeley called the police department's claim "strategic," and policy analyst Matthew Guariglia said that, despite giving residents the option to comply, "they clearly consider it part of a larger network of police surveillance."
Giving away free doorbell cameras might provide some peace of mind to the people of Milpitas, especially given the city's crime rate and the types of offenses being committed. However, there are plenty of uncomfortable truths about using Ring and other security devices like it that residents should know about first.