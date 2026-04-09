Why This California City Is Giving Its Residents Free Ring Doorbell Cameras

If you live in Milpitas, California, you'll soon be able to get a free doorbell camera as part of a new neighborhood safety initiative. In an April 2 community update, the town announced that the city council had unanimously approved the Home Security Camera Program, which it says was "designed to enhance neighborhood safety and strengthen our partnership with the community."

While there are no details yet on when cameras will be available or what brand they will be, the town promises they will be comparable to Ring cameras and available without a monthly subscription fee. It also expects to provide between 350 and 500 cameras with the $60,000 grant, which will be distributed by the Milpitas Police Department.

Ring and similar products have become incredibly popular for home security, so a program like this makes sense given Milpitas' high crime rate. According to NeighborhoodScout, the town, which borders San Jose and is in the middle of Silicon Valley, has a particularly high crime rate, receiving just 6/100 on the site's safety index.

Property-related offenses like robbery, burglary, and vehicle theft account for most of the crime, with the town's theft rate nearly double the national average. With statistics like these, it's understandable why Milpitas residents would be interested in a program like this, but it is important for potential users to understand exactly what they are signing up for.