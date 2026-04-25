Don't Wait To Install Software Updates On Your Laptop - Here's Why

Updating your laptop's software version is a routine task that you should be performing more often than not. Although software update notifications can be annoying and might feel like an interruption to your busy schedule, updating your device should be part and parcel of your laptop's routine maintenance checklist. Ignoring software updates is one of the most common mistakes people make that can ruin a computer. Even if you have seen reports of Windows 11 updates killing some computers, we still recommend that you install updates as soon as they're available.

The reason for this is that software updates are a critical step in ensuring your laptop continues to run smoothly. One of the most important reasons to install updates promptly is security. Software can have security flaws or vulnerabilities that malicious actors can exploit to infiltrate your device and gain access to your data, or even take full control. Thankfully, when developers spot these flaws, they can fix them by rolling out a patch to the identified gap in security. However, you're only protected if you install the update.

Software updates can also target performance issues, ensuring your laptop runs faster and more efficiently. Updates might also ship new features to your device, such as enhancing the user interface for a more enjoyable experience, or adding extra functionality to make your laptop even more capable. For example, Apple introduced its new Liquid Glass design language in macOS Tahoe, giving existing Mac users a fresh laptop facelift. Software updates can also ensure your laptop is compatible with new apps and services that require the latest operating system to run.