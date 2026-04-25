Why Are MicroLED TVs So Big?

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MicroLEDs are a relatively recent innovation in the world of displays and monitors. The technology produces individual pixels using small collections of light, which improves picture quality and brightness compared to OLED and LCD screens. However, the associated screens are anything but "micro." We can blame prohibitive costs for this one.

Despite the advantages of microLED technology, maintaining all of them on smaller screens — especially resolution — requires shrinking the LEDs even more. And that costs additional effort and money, often more than companies are willing to spend. That's why when you go shopping for microLED TVs, your only options are products like the Samsung 114 Inch Class Micro LED MS1C. Manufacturers haven't quite hit the limit of how much they can shrink microLED displays, but doing so with current techniques would drive up the costs even more. And at $149,999.99 through retailers such as Best Buy for a television that takes up an entire wall, the MS1C and other microLED TVs already exceed the budgets of many people.

While microLEDs could very well be the future of television technology, the costs and work required to make small screens are giving manufacturers cold feet. Apple wanted to create an Apple Watch Ultra with a microLED screen, but the project was allegedly scrapped due to the enormous production costs.