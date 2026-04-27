5 3D Printer Accessories You Can Actually 3D Print Yourself

If you're thinking about buying a 3D printer, you should know that it isn't as simple as flipping a switch and watching the nozzle dispense your wildest dreams. 3D printers require a variety of tools and accessories to keep the machines properly cleaned and maintained. You could buy these accessories on Amazon if you don't mind the added expense, but since you already have a 3D printer, why not put it to use making the very accessories it needs?

With the right designs and some filament, you can use your 3D printer to make handy add-ons for your 3D printing setup, from storage racks and rewinders for your filament spools to printing bed scrapers and cleaners. With a little ingenuity, you can cook up all kinds of marvelous tools, but if you need a little inspiration, you can visit 3D printing enthusiast sites, like Printables or Maker World, to find some designs and ideas.