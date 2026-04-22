5 Of The Best Cheap Soundbars, According To Consumer Reports

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Trying to find a soundbar that best suits your living space and TV-watching needs is a bit harder than you might think. First of all, there are dozens of soundbars to choose from, and no one system is the same as another. This is also a shared space where both TV manufacturers and dedicated audio brands compete to deliver the best products.

Soundbars aren't the cheapest home theater add-ons, either — on average, you can expect to spend $300 to $500 for a midrange system with good sound quality and a handful of connections. However, if you're okay with skipping out on more advanced features (e.g., Dolby Atmos spatial audio, or Wi-Fi connectivity), there are a number of lower-cost soundbars that punch above their weight class, as indicated by expert reviewers at Consumer Reports (CR).

Using CR's ratings as a starting point, we cross-referenced additional reviews and pulled out soundbars that retail for less than $350 and are worthy of consideration for one reason or another. That gave us this list of five relatively cheap soundbars that won't disappoint.