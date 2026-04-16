NASA Approved The iPhone 17 Pro Max For Space Travel – Here's What It Took

Every now and then, Apple products go into space. For example, NASA's Perseverance rover is powered by an old Mac chip. But it's not the same as sending a product made for Earth to space. With man returning to the Moon after 50 years, what also made the news is that NASA's Artemis 2 crew took four iPhone 17 Pro Max devices with them. Most interestingly, Apple didn't arrange the iPhones — they were supplied by NASA. Apple gets to benefit from free marketing, as some of the most astonishing out-in-space photos have been taken from iPhone lenses.

According to the New York Times, this was one of the first times NASA allowed astronauts to fly with smartphones. The crew got the new iPhones in March before their quarantine started. However, to get there, the spatial agency had to conduct months of testing to see how Apple's iPhones would react to these extraordinary conditions. Usually, the process of approving new hardware is lengthy and takes four phases: Introducing the piece of hardware to a safety panel, identifying potential hazards of the hardware, a plan to address these hazards, and proving that the plan works.