4 Things You Might Not Realize Supercomputers Are Used For

It probably isn't much of a surprise that supercomputing systems offer immense benefits to the medical community, but how researchers use this computing power varies greatly. Supercomputers, for example, were used to study the COVID-19 virus as well as to develop and test vaccines, but researchers have also used supercomputers to better understand opioid addiction.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), specifically, has used the facility's Summit supercomputer to analyze population-scale genomic datasets, and its statistical analysis indicates that some people are more likely than others to become addicted to opioids, suggesting genetic may play a factor. However, ORNL also states that parsing through genetic information to determine which genes contribute to someone's risk of addiction is "a huge combinatorial problem that's too large to calculate."

The Summit supercomputer addresses this problem. Its computing power and algorithmic advances allow it to quickly and effectively identify gene networks that could hold the key to understanding (and perhaps preventing) addiction. Per ORNL, this type of work could also help uncover the roots of other conditions with genetic components, including diabetes and dementia.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).