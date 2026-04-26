This High-Tech Travel Trailer Takes Smart Camping To A Whole New Level

Resourceful folks build their own RVs or camper vans and live out of them while traveling — a pleasant experience if you desire gadgets for a minimalistic lifestyle. A solid example of this lifestyle is Trent the Traveler, who lives out of an impressive 4x4 camper van, and still enjoys modern trappings like his gaming PC. However, since it's a lot of work to build a comparable setup, a pre-built camper would be much easier. Cue the Skydream Space Camping intelligent travel trailer: a high-tech camper that provides a luxurious home-away-from-home experience.

The photos and information available for the next-gen camper are limited and frame it as conceptual, but it rests atop a proprietary tandem-axle skateboard chassis featuring built-in batteries and water storage, which the company says will support up to 14 days of off-grid living. In addition to offering a power supply while camping, the 85kWh battery packs can also be used for charging an electric vehicle or powering a home during an outage. Perhaps the most remarkable feature about this camper is its ability to assist the driver while the trailer is being driven or parked, and using dual electric motors, it can even hitch and unhitch autonomously as well as move around without a tow vehicle. A solar-charging system (up to 2,200 watts) pairs with the battery packs to deliver renewable power. Best of all, these capabilities are controlled via a mobile app, voice commands, or a built-in digital panel.

Inside, the modern interior features a bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, balcony, and living room. The enclosed bathroom has wet and dry separation complete with a traditional toilet and sink. Meanwhile, the balcony gives you a cozy space to relax outdoors.