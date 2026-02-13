Portable TVs Can Transform The Way You Travel - Here's How
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smartphones and tablets are great for entertainment, and they allow you to watch virtually anything, anywhere. But they also have small screens compared to something like the average television. Sure, you could use a laptop, but then you have to carry it everywhere. Allow me to introduce you to the modern portable TV. They come in sizes ranging from 5 inches to 32 inches, and they all have one thing in common: they're TVs built specifically for watching entertainment, anywhere.
Some support over-the-air HD channels, others have USB ports for local media, and further still, they might include Wi-Fi for streaming and more. Take this Othoig 12.5-inch smart TV, which has a built-in tuner, USB, VGA and HDMI support. You can put it in your kitchen to watch cooking videos, put it in your bathroom to watch while you're doing your business, or even put it in an RV or small camper. Similarly, this Tyler 14-inch portable TV has a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for up to four hours. You could take that with you while you're fishing, camping or even in your backyard for a cozy movie night.
Their extended mobility allows you to take and use them pretty much anywhere you go, and because they're so versatile and come in many styles, you can find one that works for you and your family. Take them on road trips, to hotels while you travel, on flights, you name it. Bonus points if you bring along an old phone to use as the perfect Wi-Fi travel companion, turning it into a hotspot for the TV.
What to consider when choosing a portable TV for the occasion
When choosing a portable TV, you'll want to consider the screen size, the type of technology used (like LCD versus OLED), and what connectivity it has — VGA, HDMI, and so on. Connectivity determines what you can plug into it. You can always look up a solid guide for tips on buying a conventional TV, and you probably know most of it already. Although avoiding the common mistakes people make when buying one is probably more important these days.
However, when using portable TVs, it's best to consider where and how you'll use them. If you're going camping or somewhere remote, you'll need one with built-in power like a battery, or you'll have to bring a small power station. If there's no Wi-Fi or internet coverage where you're going, you'll need to bring a flash drive or an HDMI media player with local content. Alternatively, you might be able to use an HD tuner if the TV has one.
Also, where will the TV be positioned while you're watching? Does it have a stand? For example, LG has the StanbyME series, a rollable touchscreen on a stand that's great for moving around the house. There's also a briefcase version.
You could also opt for multi-functional devices like Nettips' mini smart TV and projector. It has a built-in 7-inch display you can use everywhere, or the projector when there's a surface for the screen. Smart projectors sans screens are another great way to bring along your entertainment. They have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built in or often support USB media for watching anywhere. You just need to find a surface to project the display, like the side of a van.