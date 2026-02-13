Portable TVs Can Transform The Way You Travel - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smartphones and tablets are great for entertainment, and they allow you to watch virtually anything, anywhere. But they also have small screens compared to something like the average television. Sure, you could use a laptop, but then you have to carry it everywhere. Allow me to introduce you to the modern portable TV. They come in sizes ranging from 5 inches to 32 inches, and they all have one thing in common: they're TVs built specifically for watching entertainment, anywhere.

Some support over-the-air HD channels, others have USB ports for local media, and further still, they might include Wi-Fi for streaming and more. Take this Othoig 12.5-inch smart TV, which has a built-in tuner, USB, VGA and HDMI support. You can put it in your kitchen to watch cooking videos, put it in your bathroom to watch while you're doing your business, or even put it in an RV or small camper. Similarly, this Tyler 14-inch portable TV has a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts for up to four hours. You could take that with you while you're fishing, camping or even in your backyard for a cozy movie night.

Their extended mobility allows you to take and use them pretty much anywhere you go, and because they're so versatile and come in many styles, you can find one that works for you and your family. Take them on road trips, to hotels while you travel, on flights, you name it. Bonus points if you bring along an old phone to use as the perfect Wi-Fi travel companion, turning it into a hotspot for the TV.