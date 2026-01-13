Your Old Android Phone Can Be The Perfect Travel Companion - Here's How

Ever get stuck in a hotel room where the Wi-Fi lets you connect only one device at a time? Some might even try to charge you if you connect more than one device. This kind of limitation can be annoying, especially if you're traveling with family and need to connect multiple laptops, phones, or even a gaming console to the hotel's internet. Well, depending on what kind of phone you have, you might be able to bypass this limitation by turning your Android phone into your very own personal Wi-Fi router, making your smartphone one of the best tech gadgets you can carry when traveling.

The trick here uses your phone's built-in mobile hotspot feature, which typically allows you to share your device's mobile network as a Wi-Fi signal for other devices to connect to. This is great for connecting other devices to the network on the go, but when you're in a hotel, it makes sense for you to use the free connection that your room offers. This trick is also handy for using smart cameras to secure your hotel room.

Of course, the first thing you need to do is connect your Android phone to the hotel's Wi-Fi. Once connected, sign in with whatever system the hotel uses. Some, for example, require you to connect to a specific webpage and sign up using your name and room number. When the device is fully connected and you can access the internet, it's time to move on to the next part, which requires you to turn on your phone's mobile hotspot feature.