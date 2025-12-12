How To Turn Your Android Phone's Hotspot On Without Opening Your Phone

Similar to the instant tethering feature, the cross-device internet sharing or instant hotspot option allows compatible devices to connect to a hotspot when it is enabled beforehand. Compatible devices, like Android phones and tablets, can turn on your phone's hotspot and connect to it using your other nearby devices. It does this when the device loses connection, searching for the cellular connection linked to the same Google account.

To use this feature, you need to be on Android 11 or later, have Bluetooth enabled, keep your devices in close proximity, and be signed in to the same Google account between those devices. The feature lets you limit access to your phone by being able to connect to the hotspot on any device with cross-device internet sharing enabled. The feature is also easy to set up, but it requires manually setting up each device you want to use cross-device services with.

Samsung devices are mostly excluded from this list because they have their own proprietary feature known as "Auto HotSpot." However, this seems to be changing, as the Samsung Galaxy S25 series is compatible with Google's instant hotspot feature. Sources suggest this is due to One UI 7, so if you have a Samsung device on One UI 7 or later, check whether the instant hotspot/cross-device feature is available. Otherwise, you can turn on instant hotspot or cross-device internet sharing by opening your settings, tapping Google, then selecting Devices & sharing, and toggling on Cross-device services. Once you've created a device group, toggle on internet sharing — voilà, you can now remotely manage your connection via any device registered in your group.