YouTube Premium Is About To Cost You Up To $4 More Each Month

It has been a rough few months of price hikes, with Netflix recently raising prices on its plans, and now YouTube Premium subscribers are the next to take a hit. YouTube is increasing the cost of its subscription, and the changes will likely take effect starting with your next billing cycle. Google hasn't announced the price hike in a press release, but e-mails are rolling out to subscribers, and some are already seeing it when trying to upgrade to a Family plan.

Overall, the prices for YouTube Premium will be going up across the board, with Music Premium even being affected. The biggest price jump will come from YouTube Premium Family subscriptions, rising from $22.99 to $26.99 a month. Individual subscribers will see their monthly bill rise to $15.99 a month from $13.99, while Premium Lite users will now be charged $8.99 per month, instead of the previous $7.99 that the service launched with in 2025. Those who subscribe to YouTube Music Premium will also see their monthly price rise from $10.99 to $11.99.

Overall, the largest price increase is $4 on the Family plan. YouTube last raised prices on the Family plan in 2022, so it's not wholly unexpected to see the company increasing it almost four years later. Regular Premium subscriptions last saw the cost rise in 2023.