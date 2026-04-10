One Of Xbox's Most Popular Features Is Getting A Major Facelift

Achievements have been a staple feature of Xbox consoles for over two decades, and now they're getting a major facelift. This visual refresh is meant to make achievements feel more rewarding and better reflect your accomplishments as a gamer. Once this achievement update rolls out to all users, you'll start to notice that certain achievement notifications will come with special icons and animations. This gives rare and iconic achievements an extra flourish, celebrating the effort it takes to overcome the biggest challenges.

The achievement pop-up will also match the custom color you've chosen for your Xbox Home screen. Home screen customization is one of the things you might not know you can do with your Xbox Series X, and it recently got better with the introduction of custom color options in March 2026. Matching the notification overlay to your color preference is meant to add an extra layer of personalization to your achievement-hunting exploits.

Changes are coming to the achievements list on your Xbox profile as well. Games with 100% achievement completion will be highlighted on your profile. There will also be an option to filter games based on completion. This will make it easy for you and your friends to identify which games you've mastered. Combine these updates with the TrueAchievements app — one of the best apps to download on Xbox overall — and you'll be ready to take your gaming to a higher level.