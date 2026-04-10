One Of Xbox's Most Popular Features Is Getting A Major Facelift
Achievements have been a staple feature of Xbox consoles for over two decades, and now they're getting a major facelift. This visual refresh is meant to make achievements feel more rewarding and better reflect your accomplishments as a gamer. Once this achievement update rolls out to all users, you'll start to notice that certain achievement notifications will come with special icons and animations. This gives rare and iconic achievements an extra flourish, celebrating the effort it takes to overcome the biggest challenges.
The achievement pop-up will also match the custom color you've chosen for your Xbox Home screen. Home screen customization is one of the things you might not know you can do with your Xbox Series X, and it recently got better with the introduction of custom color options in March 2026. Matching the notification overlay to your color preference is meant to add an extra layer of personalization to your achievement-hunting exploits.
Changes are coming to the achievements list on your Xbox profile as well. Games with 100% achievement completion will be highlighted on your profile. There will also be an option to filter games based on completion. This will make it easy for you and your friends to identify which games you've mastered. Combine these updates with the TrueAchievements app — one of the best apps to download on Xbox overall — and you'll be ready to take your gaming to a higher level.
You can hide games from your achievement list now
Possibly the most exciting part of the upcoming achievement update will be the option to hide games from your achievement list. This gives you complete control over how your gaming history is presented. You can curate your profile to only show 100% completed games or only show games from your favorite genre, so everyone knows exactly what kind of gamer you are at a glance.
Every single achievement you earn adds to your account's overall Gamerscore, which serves as a quantitative indicator of how much you've accomplished in all the games you've played and all the virtual worlds you've explored. However, you might see some games as a blemish on your record. Even after the Xbox Game Pass price hikes, the games-on-demand subscription service is still a great way to try out a variety of games, many of which you may never pick up again. Having dozens of games stuck at 2% completion can be an eyesore that clogs up your achievement list.
According to Xbox Wire, the ability to hide games from one's achievement history has been one of the most requested features from Xbox Insiders for quite some time now. Members of the Xbox Insiders program are currently testing the major facelift to the achievements feature, but it will roll out to all users soon.