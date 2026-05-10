These 3 Gadgets Can Help Slow Your Smartphone Addiction
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Smartphone dependence is so common in our digital age that it's easy to overlook the very real consequences of over-reliance on this technology. Research indicates that smartphone overuse comes with risks that can lead to several problems, from physical discomfort to mental health issues like depression. Luckily, you may not need to rely on sheer willpower to take a break from your device. In fact, various pieces of tech can, perhaps ironically, help you stop relying on your smartphone as much as you currently do.
These devices serve different purposes. One such device blocks certain apps, letting you still use your phone without getting caught up hopping from one app to another. Another item here addresses the very real difficulty of setting a smartphone aside when so many of us use these devices for work and other practical purposes. When deciding which of these gadgets may be worth your money, consider their specific features and how they address the roots of your particular smartphone addiction.
Cell2Jack lets you receive smartphone calls on a landline
Not all the functions a smartphone serves are necessarily optional. For example, you probably receive important calls on your smartphone. While it might be nice to put the phone in another room and ignore it from time to time, doing so could lead to missing calls. Or, if you do retrieve the phone to pick up a call, you run the risk of being tempted to bring the phone back into the room with you. This essentially reverses the attempt you made to put some distance between yourself and the device.
Cell2Jack addresses this by letting you receive calls from your cell phone via a traditional landline phone. Thus, as long as you have a traditional phone in the room with you, you can answer calls without needing to have the smartphone nearby. In addition, Cell2Jack receives calls via your cell plan, eliminating the need for a landline plan. That means it can theoretically save you money in the long run.
Brick disables the apps that distract you
The Brick is another solution to consider when you can't justify turning the phone off or setting it aside. If you have to use your phone for work or general productivity, the Brick device and companion app let you at least guard against the temptation to check all your unnecessary apps when you should be focusing on other tasks. With Brick, you can select which apps on your phone you want to disable when using this gadget.
Once you're ready to be productive, you can tap your phone to the Brick unit. The apps you selected will be disabled accordingly. All you have to do is tap your phone to the Brick again to enable the apps once you want to use them again. You can also create custom modes. For example, during the work day, you may want to disable a wider range of apps than you might necessarily need to disable when using your phone during family time.
The Mindsight timed lock box is perfect when willpower isn't enough
Knowing you should limit your screen time isn't the same as being able to do so. Try as you might, you may find that fighting the urge to check your phone is a losing battle. Consider investing in the Mindsight timed locked box if so.
With this helpful tool, you can place your phone in a locked container and set a countdown timer so that the box will stay locked until the timer runs out. Naturally, you need to be confident you won't need your phone during the time it's locked up. However, the gadget offers a range of modes. The least stringent mode lets you unlock the box whenever you wish. The next one allows you to set a countdown timer, which you can override with an unlock code. The strictest mode lets you set a timer without an unlock code. The timer offers a maximum countdown of 30 days, letting you take a fairly extended break from your smartphone if you'd like.
Not just gadgets: Find ways to stop looking at your phone
These gadgets aren't the only tools available to help you conquer smartphone addiction. There are also various apps designed to help users be less dependent on their devices. In addition, taking simple steps like disabling the internet on your phone can be so effective at addressing the ill effects of smartphone reliance that they could even reverse signs of brain aging.
There's also an argument to be made for investing in devices that simply offer less functionality than a smartphone. For example, buying a camera that's strictly a camera can let you take pictures without necessarily needing to have your phone on hand. An e-reader can let you enjoy the benefits of a digital library of books without the distractions that come with using an e-reader app on your phone. Experiment with different solutions to find which serve your needs. If you can break free from smartphone addiction, greater focus (and even happiness!) may be the welcome result.