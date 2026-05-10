These 3 Gadgets Can Help Slow Your Smartphone Addiction

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Smartphone dependence is so common in our digital age that it's easy to overlook the very real consequences of over-reliance on this technology. Research indicates that smartphone overuse comes with risks that can lead to several problems, from physical discomfort to mental health issues like depression. Luckily, you may not need to rely on sheer willpower to take a break from your device. In fact, various pieces of tech can, perhaps ironically, help you stop relying on your smartphone as much as you currently do.

These devices serve different purposes. One such device blocks certain apps, letting you still use your phone without getting caught up hopping from one app to another. Another item here addresses the very real difficulty of setting a smartphone aside when so many of us use these devices for work and other practical purposes. When deciding which of these gadgets may be worth your money, consider their specific features and how they address the roots of your particular smartphone addiction.