This Useful iOS 26 Feature Makes Apple Music Way Easier To Use In CarPlay

Apple gave the Apple Music app a big design makeover in iOS 26, bringing in the new Liquid Glass user interface from the first beta while tweaking the visual experience along the way. But that wasn't the only novelty in iOS 26 for the Music app. Apple released several features that users might enjoy, like the ability to translate lyrics and get help with pronunciation. AutoMix is another interesting feature that allows the app to seamlessly transition from one track to another without breaks.

But the support for pinning favorites at the top of the Library section is easily one of the best features Apple added to the Music app in iOS 26. While the feature is meant to give you quick access to the music you like the most on iPhone, it may be even more useful in the car, when playing Apple Music via CarPlay.

CarPlay already makes it easy to play Apple Music tracks in the car, supporting voice control via Siri or touch input. The steering wheel can also be used to control what's playing, and the person in the passenger seat can always handle music playback so the driver can focus only on the road. But the support for music pins in iOS 26 brings one-tap playback to CarPlay that makes music management even safer for the driver, especially users who routinely listen to their favorite artists and playlists.