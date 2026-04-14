The British Sci-Fi Cop Show With A 100% Rating Hollywood Failed To Remake

American TV is filled with award-winning gems that wouldn't be as great without talented creators from across the pond. "Shameless," "The Office," and "Veep" all owe their roots to British predecessors that may not have lasted as long as their successors, but still made a lasting impact. However, for every popular remake, there are those that didn't even make it past season one. One such show that suffered this fate was "Life on Mars," which had all the ingredients to succeed, but didn't.

Debuting on BBC One in 2006, the original "Life on Mars" follows police officer DCI Sam Tyler (John Simm), who's transported from the present day to 1973 via a car accident rather than a time machine. It combines elements of "Quantum Leap" and "CSI," as Tyler, still a law enforcement officer in a different era, must rely on modern techniques in a world that hasn't yet discovered them.

The show became a major hit in the U.K., and earned 100% on Rotten Tomatoes before being adapted into an American version, which didn't last as long as the original series and ended in a way that disappointed the original co-creator of "Life on Mars," who didn't hesitate to share his frustrations with tweaking a perfectly laid out blueprint. While the British version of "Life on Mars" took a spiritual route, the American iteration took its title quite literally, ending on a facepalm-worthy cliffhanger.