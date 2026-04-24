Not Google Or Verizon: This Fiber Internet Provider Ranks The Highest For Customer Satisfaction

Fiber internet is essential in every home, and if you're lucky enough to live in an area that's covered by different providers, you shouldn't settle for just any company. You need to ensure that the internet provider of your choice is one that offers great value for your money, and most importantly, is reliable because it won't matter if you pay a few cents for multi-gigabit speeds if the network is down most of the time. Another important metric to consider before committing to a given provider is customer satisfaction.

If you want to avoid subscribing to the least reliable internet service providers (ISPs) without your knowledge, you should determine whether existing subscribers who use the company's internet are satisfied with its services. While a company might make all sorts of promises in its marketing material to get you to sign up, existing users have experienced firsthand how the ISP handles customer issues and know whether the service is reliable. Surveys by consumer ratings outlets like the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) do quantify the satisfaction of current customers and are an important metric to consider if you want to select your next internet provider.

According to data from ACSI, you should get fiber internet from AT&T Fiber (not Google Fiber, Verizon Fios, or other major internet providers) if you want a provider that has the best customer satisfaction in the market. In ACSI's 2025 customer satisfaction survey, AT&T Fiber stood out as the leading fiber ISP with a score of 78 out of 100.