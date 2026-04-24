Not Google Or Verizon: This Fiber Internet Provider Ranks The Highest For Customer Satisfaction
Fiber internet is essential in every home, and if you're lucky enough to live in an area that's covered by different providers, you shouldn't settle for just any company. You need to ensure that the internet provider of your choice is one that offers great value for your money, and most importantly, is reliable because it won't matter if you pay a few cents for multi-gigabit speeds if the network is down most of the time. Another important metric to consider before committing to a given provider is customer satisfaction.
If you want to avoid subscribing to the least reliable internet service providers (ISPs) without your knowledge, you should determine whether existing subscribers who use the company's internet are satisfied with its services. While a company might make all sorts of promises in its marketing material to get you to sign up, existing users have experienced firsthand how the ISP handles customer issues and know whether the service is reliable. Surveys by consumer ratings outlets like the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) do quantify the satisfaction of current customers and are an important metric to consider if you want to select your next internet provider.
According to data from ACSI, you should get fiber internet from AT&T Fiber (not Google Fiber, Verizon Fios, or other major internet providers) if you want a provider that has the best customer satisfaction in the market. In ACSI's 2025 customer satisfaction survey, AT&T Fiber stood out as the leading fiber ISP with a score of 78 out of 100.
AT&T Fiber leads in customer satisfaction for the third year in a row
According to ACSI, AT&T Fiber's lead in customer satisfaction isn't surprising at all. By leading in the 2025 survey, the company has now held the top spot for three years in a row. Although it maintained the lead, it dropped a few points from 2024. Despite that, AT&T Fiber managed to score better than Verizon Fios and Google Fiber, both of which tied for second place with 76 out of 100 points. Verizon Fios also dropped a few points from the previous year, while Google Fiber maintained the same score.
Xfinity Fiber came in third place with 75 points, retaining the same points as in 2024. An ISP by the name of Fiber Internet Service Providers tied with Xfinity Fiber, while Windstream Kinetic Fiber and Brightspeed Fiber tied in fourth with 72 points. Interestingly, despite fiber offering a more satisfying experience than non-fiber connections with a score of 75 vs. 70, AT&T Fiber scored the same points as T-Mobile's non-fiber 5G Home Internet in the survey.
Data shows that while you'll likely be more satisfied with getting fiber over non-fiber internet, the gap is narrowing. So if you live in an area without fiber coverage by the top-ranking ISPs, you can check for a reliable non-fiber internet service provider that has scored well in ACSI's survey, such as T-Mobile 5G Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet. T-Mobile announced that its 5G service covers over 300 million Americans in 2023, so your area is probably covered by either T-Mobile or Verizon.
Customers love AT&T Fiber, but it isn't perfect
ACSI's customer satisfaction data involved the organization surveying about 200,000 users chosen at random. While it doesn't share the specific survey questions used, multiple users have shared their experiences with AT&T Fiber online. One Reddit user claims that they've used AT&T Fiber as their primary ISP for three years and haven't experienced any issues with the company's service. Another on Reddit says they've used it for roughly a year and have "been pretty happy with it," adding that it's "significantly better" than both Cox and Verizon in terms of speeds and uptime.
Another user says that they've experienced periods of sluggish internet speeds, but it doesn't happen on a regular basis. They add that it typically doesn't last "for more than 30 minutes to an hour," but, overall, AT&T Fiber has been "a significant improvement" over their previous provider, at a fraction of the price. Multiple users have also shared their positive experiences about the service, praising its reliability.
But the three percent drop in AT&T Fiber's customer satisfaction suggests it isn't perfect. In collated reviews from AT&T's website, users raise various issues about the company's fiber service. They complain about not receiving the speeds that they pay for, terrible customer service support, and either sluggish or unreliable internet connections. Other users also complain about poor Wi-Fi coverage, and some report having issues with their installation, including delays with multiple missed appointments and cables not being buried properly.