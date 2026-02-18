5 Of The Least Reliable Home Internet Providers, According To Consumer Reports

Home internet has quickly become one of the most important and essential services you can have at home. It allows people to run home businesses, lets employees work remotely, helps children do schoolwork and research, keeps families connected, allows for paying bills and managing money, and so much more.

As with any sort of monthly service you pay for, not every internet provider is created equal. Some are better than others, and although you might be getting a great deal on service, it doesn't mean you are getting the best speed, service, or stability. While there are ways to speed up your router and connection, if your provider isn't great, there isn't much that you can really do.

If you are looking for an internet provider, it might be hard to find out which ones should be avoided if possible. Thankfully, Consumer Reports is here to help and has highlighted several internet service providers that customers should stay away from based on ratings from their 2025 survey. The publication ranked 54 internet companies and collated over 73,000 responses from its member base. The following are some ISPs that should be avoided if you are looking for home internet.